Cardi B and Lady Gaga Instantly Become Besties After Finally Meeting at the 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 8:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lady Gaga, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It may have taken them three and a half hours, but Cardi B and Lady Gaga finally crossed paths inside the 2019 Grammys

The rapper and pop star's loyal fandoms are well aware of the mutual adoration they share for each other, which made headlines last year when it was revealed that Cardi performed to "Bad Romance" (backstage dancers, signature dance moves and all) during her high school talent show. 

Needless to say, imagine the anticipation the Little Monsters felt when it was revealed that both Gaga and Cardi would find themselves in the same place at the same time during tonight's star-studded affair. 

Shortly after the hip-hop superstar won the Grammy for Best Rap Album, photographers spotted the pair mixing and mingling backstage. What ensued next was nothing short of pop culture magic. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

It's anyone's guess what Cardi and Gaga chatted about, but we'd like to imagine plenty of "okurrr's" and general fan-girling over their respective Grammys accomplishments. 

Lady Gaga, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cardi has long been open about how much she loves the "Shallow" songstress, going as far to tweet in 2016, "When I was a teenager Gaga changed my life. She inspired me to be myself & be different."

"Love you girl," Gaga responded two years later.

Legends only!

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Lady Gaga , Cardi B , Grammys , Music , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
XXXtentacion

Twitter Is Upset the 2019 Grammys Left Out XxxTentacion During the In Memoriam Tribute

Drake, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Uh Oh! The Internet Seems Pretty Unhappy After the 2019 Grammys Cut-Off Both Drake & Dua Lipa

Cardi B, Mac Miller, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Cardi B Pays Tribute to the Late Mac Miller After 2019 Grammy Win and Ariana Grande Sends Love

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammy Awards, 2019 Grammys, Show

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the Grammy Awards

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and More Stars We Really Missed at the 2019 Grammys

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Kacey Musgraves Says "Life Is Tumultuous Right Now" While Tearfully Accepting Album of the Year at Grammys

This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

Childish Gambino Wins Record of the Year for "This Is America" at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Isn't There to Receive the Award

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.