Alicia Keys' Best Moments Hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards

Talk about pressure!

Alicia Keys made her hosting debut on one of the biggest stages at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, with The Voice coach taking over from James Corden, who hosted the past two years.

While some were surprised by the choice, given Keys' laidback style and lack of hosting credits on her resume, the 15-time Grammy winner showed no signs of nerves when the announcement was made.

"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I'm going to bring that vibe and energy," Keys told E! News in a statement at the time. "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!"

So how did Keys do in her big debut?