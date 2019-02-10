Ariana Grande Reacts to Mac Miller's Posthumous Grammys Loss

Ariana Grande has one more problem with the Recording Academy.

After choosing not to perform or attend the 2019 Grammys after clashing with producers over her song selections, the "Thank U, Next" singer was still watching the big event on Sunday night and was tweeting her thoughts.

And when her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who tragically passed away from a drug overdose in September 2018, lost his category, Best Rap Album, to Cardi B, Grande took to the social media platform to make her thoughts on his posthumous loss known.

Right after Cardi B was announced as the winner for her album No Privacy, Grande tweeted (and then quickly deleted) a few reaction tweets, allegedly writing, "trash" in one, "f--k" in another and then "literal bulls--t" in a third.