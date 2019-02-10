Ariana Grande Reacts to Mac Miller's Posthumous Grammys Loss

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 8:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ariana Grande has one more problem with the Recording Academy.

After choosing not to perform or attend the 2019 Grammys after clashing with producers over her song selections, the "Thank U, Next" singer was still watching the big event on Sunday night and was tweeting her thoughts.

And when her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who tragically passed away from a drug overdose in September 2018, lost his category, Best Rap Album, to Cardi B, Grande took to the social media platform to make her thoughts on his posthumous loss known. 

Right after Cardi B was announced as the winner for her album No Privacy, Grande tweeted (and then quickly deleted) a few reaction tweets, allegedly writing, "trash" in one, "f--k" in another and then "literal bulls--t" in a third. 

Photos

Grammys 2019: Instagrams & Twitpics

She also deleted a response to a fan, saying, "THEY INVITED HIS PARENTS OUT. NO."

Then Grande responded to a fan who tweeted they didn't think the "7 Rings" singer was shading Cardi with her reactionary tweets.

And when another fan called Cardi "trash," Grande defended the "Money" rapper.

"she's not at all and that's not what i meant and u know that," she responded.

Cazzie David, Instagram

Instagram

In her since-deleted tweet, Grande was referring to Miller's family being invited to attend the Grammys on his behalf, with his mother Karen Meyersattended the ceremony with Cazzie David by her side. 

David is the ex-girlfriend of Pete Davidson, Grande's ex-fiance, and her surprising friendship with Meyers made headlines when it was revealed in November 2018. 

"It's still a relatively new friendship, and primarily limited to social media, but Cazzie and Karen think very highly of each other," a source previously told E! News. "Cazzie reached out to Karen with her condolences after Mac died and since then she and Karen have been exchanging messages."

Grande, who won her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener after choosing to boycott the ceremony, has previously posted and then deleted a tribute to Miller, who was 26 at the time of his death, in December 2018. 

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Ariana Grande , Mac Miller , Top Stories , Grammys , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
XXXtentacion

Twitter Is Upset the 2019 Grammys Left Out XxxTentacion During the In Memoriam Tribute

Drake, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Uh Oh! The Internet Seems Pretty Unhappy After the 2019 Grammys Cut-Off Both Drake & Dua Lipa

Cardi B, Mac Miller, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Cardi B Pays Tribute to the Late Mac Miller After 2019 Grammy Win and Ariana Grande Sends Love

Michelle Obama, Drake, Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards 2019

The 7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Grammys

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammy Awards, 2019 Grammys, Show

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the Grammy Awards

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and More Stars We Really Missed at the 2019 Grammys

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Are Couple Goals at 2019 Grammy Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.