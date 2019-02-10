Cardi B Holds Back Tears as She Makes History With Best Rap Album Win at 2019 Grammys

The Recording Academy has spoken.

None other than Cardi Bwon the Grammy for Best Rap Album during Sunday night's star-studded ceremony. She was joined onstage by her rapper beau Offset, who held her hand as she held back tears (and took some well-deserved deep breaths) while thanking those who made her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, a work of art.

"I can't breath. Oh my goodness. The nerves are so bad!" Cardi shared onstage, adding with a laugh, "Maybe I need to smart smoking weed."

She then gave a heartwarming shout out to her baby girl Kulture, gushing, "I want to thank my daughter. I'm not just saying thank you because she's my daughter, it's because when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete."

"We were like, 'We have to get this album done so I could still do videos while I'm still not showing. And it was very long nights," she continued.