Cardi B Holds Back Tears as She Makes History With Best Rap Album Win at 2019 Grammys

  by
    &

McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 8:14 PM

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Recording Academy has spoken. 

None other than Cardi Bwon the Grammy for Best Rap Album during Sunday night's star-studded ceremony. She was joined onstage by her rapper beau Offset, who held her hand as she held back tears (and took some well-deserved deep breaths) while thanking those who made her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, a work of art.

"I can't breath. Oh my goodness. The nerves are so bad!" Cardi shared onstage, adding with a laugh, "Maybe I need to smart smoking weed." 

She then gave a heartwarming shout out to her baby girl Kulture, gushing, "I want to thank my daughter. I'm not just saying thank you because she's my daughter, it's because when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete."

"We were like, 'We have to get this album done so I could still do videos while I'm still not showing. And it was very long nights," she continued.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

The 26-year-old welcomed her and Offset's first child together in July 2018. In the months leading up to her due date, Cardi continued to perform and promote Invasion of Privacy, which debuted at No. 1 on the charts. 

During her acceptance speech, Cardi also mentioned Offset and revealed what he told when she found out about her pregnancy in the midst of her rising star power. 

"You husband, thank you," she gushed. "Seriously, he was like, 'You want to do this album, girl. You're going to have this baby and we're going to make this album."

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Fellow nominees for Best Rap Album included Travis Scott (ASTROWORLD), Pusha T (Daytona), Nipsey Hussle (Victory Lap) and Mac Miller(Swimming). 

This marks the hip-hop superstar's first Grammy win and seventh nomination. She also makes Grammy history as the first female solo winner to take home Best Rap Album. 

Earlier in the evening, Cardi took the stage with an epic performance of her hit song "Money."

Congratulations to Cardi, and check out the entire list of 2019 Grammys winner—updating in real time—right here

