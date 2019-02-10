Alicia Keys Covers "Killing Me Softly" and More Hits in Unforgettable Grammys Performance

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 7:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Unforgettable, that's what this was.

At the 2019 Grammys on Sunday, host Alicia Keys treated viewers to a beautiful—and double—piano performance of a medley of pop, R&B and rap hits from past and present years that have inspired her as a singer-songwriter.

"How we feeling tonight? Yes, you know, the vibes are so right, at Club Keys, I want to welcome y'all to Club Keys, where the music is cool and timeless and the vibe is so sensational," she said. "I've been think so much about the people and the music that have inspired me and I want to give a shouted out to [late jazz pianist] Hazel Scott, because I always wanted to play two pianos."

Keys' medley included "Killing Me Softly" by Roberta Flack and made more famous in 1997 by the Fugees, "Lucid Dreams" by Juice Wrld, "Unforgettable" by Nat King Cole, "Use Somebody" by Kings Of Leon, "In My Feelings" by Drake, "Boo'd Up" by Ella Mai, "Doo-Wop (That Thing)" by Fugees singer Lauryn Hill, plus Keys and Jay-Z's 2009 hit "Empire State of Mind."

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

During her performance, Keys gave a birthday shout-out to Flack, who turned 82 on Sunday, and also paid tribute to her husband, Swizz Beatz, who was sitting in the audience.

"You know, music is just, you know those songs that just live inside of you, it lives inside of me and you just love it so much because it was done so well that you wish you wrote it," Keys said. "That's how I feel about these songs. I wish I wrote them."

The 2019 Grammys aired live on CBS from Los Angeles' Staples Center.

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alicia Keys , 2019 Grammys , Music , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and More Stars We Really Missed at the 2019 Grammys

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Kacey Musgraves Says "Life Is Tumultuous Right Now" While Tearfully Accepting Album of the Year at Grammys

This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

Childish Gambino Wins Record of the Year for "This Is America" at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Isn't There to Receive the Award

Lady Gaga, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Cardi B and Lady Gaga Instantly Become Besties After Finally Meeting at the 2019 Grammys

Aretha Franklin

Fantasia Barrino, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams Perform Moving Aretha Franklin Tribute at 2019 Grammys

Dua Lipa, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Dua Lipa Becomes the Second Person Cut Off Mid-Speech at the 2019 Grammys After Best New Artist Win

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Cardi B Holds Back Tears as She Makes History With Best Rap Album Win at 2019 Grammys

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.