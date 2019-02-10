Ariana Grande Is Celebrating the 2019 Grammys Her Own Way...At Home in a Designer Gown

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 6:54 PM
Ariana Grande may've said "Thank U, Next" to the 2019 Grammys, but that doesn't mean she isn't celebrating tonight.
As you surely know, the "NASA" songstress chose to pass on Sunday's big award show after The Recording Academy allegedly "stifled" her while planning a performance. While Grande chose to be absent from music's biggest night, she was still one of the evening's big nominees and celebrated as such.
For starters, after Bette Midler gave her "wildest applause" to the chart topper on Twitter for standing up for herself, the former Nickelodeon star invited the living legend to a "pretty lowkey" bash at her home.
"My goodness, I don't know how I'm just seeing this but hi and thank u," Ariana hilariously responded on Twitter. "Sending a hug. Wanna come over Sunday night? I'm having a thing.... it's pretty lowkey."
Grande's Grammys weekend took an even happier turn when she nabbed her first golden gramophone. Specifically, the 25-year-old hit maker was awarded the Best Pop Vocal Album prize for her Sweetener album.
Thus, Grande took to Twitter once more and penned a heartfelt message.
"I know I'm not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things," Ariana added online. "But f--k.......this is wild and beautiful. Thank you so much."
The Victorious alum went on to thank Pharrell Williams, Scooter Braun, The Recording Academy, her fans and several others.
thank u https://t.co/XEqXJcQptr— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019
Of course, as Pharrell was one of the producers for Sweetener, Ariana asked the industry veteran to "call me." She also shared several loving messages from fans.
After all of this, Ariana posted a series of photos of herself in a custom, sky blue Zac Posen gown.
"When @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn't matter if you're singing or not.... thank u," Ariana coyly shared on Instagram.
And it appears that an adorable pup loved the Posen number too as Pete Davidson's ex uploaded a video of the animal catching a ride on her train.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on
Outside of her own little party, Grande rallied behind some of the female performers of the night. Case in point: Ariana praised Janelle Monáe for being "so good so good" and "so f--kin real." She later went on to state her "love" for Miley Cyrus.
We'll be sure to keep you updated on Ariana's on-going celebrating, so be sure to stay tuned to E! News all night long.
