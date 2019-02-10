Offset Can't Stop Himself From Drooling Over Cardi B's 2019 Grammys Performance

Cardi Bis showing everyone what it takes to be a five-time nominee at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The rapper took to the stage for a hot, heated and heart-pounding performance of her hit song "Money," which earned a huge round of applause from the action packed crowd. One person that was particularly impressed was none other than her hubby Offset, whose reaction is definitely one for the books.

As Cardi B gyrated and rapped across the stage in a skintight leopard-print onesie, the camera panned to the crowd to reveal her husband in a state of admiration. His mouth dropped open, before the star stuck his tongue out in what one could imagine was desire.

And who could blame the rapper when his wife wore a scantily clad ensemble and danced on top of a piano?