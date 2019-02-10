Kacey Musgraves Proves to Be the Queen of Country Music After Grammys 2019 Wins

Tonight is Kacey Musgraves' night to shine.

During the 2019 Grammys, all eyes were on the Best Country Album category that included fierce competition from Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde and Chris Stapleton.

But as viewers learned in the second hour of the show, Kacey received the most votes and picked up the trophy thanks to Golden Hour.

"Oh my gosh, I never dreamed that this record would be met with such love, such warmth, such positivity, it seriously means the world to me," she shared with the Staples Center audience. "I love country music with everything that I am and I'm very proud to be able to get to share my version of that with the world. Thank you for supporting that."