Kacey Musgraves Proves to Be the Queen of Country Music After Grammys 2019 Wins

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 6:46 PM

Tonight is Kacey Musgraves' night to shine.

During the 2019 Grammys, all eyes were on the Best Country Album category that included fierce competition from Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde and Chris Stapleton.

But as viewers learned in the second hour of the show, Kacey received the most votes and picked up the trophy thanks to Golden Hour.

"Oh my gosh, I never dreamed that this record would be met with such love, such warmth, such positivity, it seriously means the world to me," she shared with the Staples Center audience. "I love country music with everything that I am and I'm very proud to be able to get to share my version of that with the world. Thank you for supporting that."

During her acceptance speech, Kacey also gave thanks to her husband Ruston Kelly for all the support.

"Thank you so much to my family, my sweet husband is down here, Ruston, I love you," the "Follow Your Arrow" singer shared shortly after appearing in the star-studded Dolly Parton tribute. "I really believe I wouldn't have this album if I hadn't met you and you didn't open my heart like you did. So thank you so much."

Kacey concluded, "Thank you to all the fans who have done nothing but spread positivity and love about this album. And you really gave it wings it means so much to me. Thank you so much."

Earlier in the day, the 30-year-old found out that she was already a winner for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

And between all the awards, Kacey managed to give a gift to her fans by releasing a sneak peek of her music video for "Rainbow" on Live From the Red Carpet.

Congratulations Kacey on a big night!  

