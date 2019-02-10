Ariana Grande Reveals Extravagant Gown She Would Have Worn to the 2019 Grammys

Ariana Grande may not be attending the 2019 Grammy Awards, but that doesn't mean she can't serve looks.

While Hollywood's hottest stars watched performances by Post Malone and heard from Michelle Obama, Ariana was holding her very own show back at her house. The Thank U, Next performer put on her Zac Posen gown, got all dolled up and took photos of the red carpet look in the comfort of her home.

She even had her hair and makeup done for the impromptu photo shoot, which was held by her friend Alfredo Flores.

"when @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn't matter if you're singing or not," the singer captioned the series of stunning shots.