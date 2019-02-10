Post Malone Gives Rockstar Performance Alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Grammys

Post Malone definitely made everyone say "Wow" at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old singer was nominated for four awards, including Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Album of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Performance, and performed along side Red Hot Chili Peppers at the show.

At first, Posty sang "Stay" from Beerbongs & Bentleys and then transitioned into "Rockstar." He showed off his musical prowess by beginning the set with the acoustic song as he sat on a stool and strummed his guitar. During his second song, rapped to the beat playing with what was presumably the Chili Peppers adding their guitar, too.

The rendition of "Rockstar" bore extra significance because 21 Savage, who is featured on the song, was arrested by ICE on Feb. 3 and remains in custody. Their collaboration is nominated for Record of the Year.

The "Bank Account" was reportedly supposed to perform tonight with the singer, but just because he wasn't physically there, it doesn't mean he wasn't there in spirit. The "I Fall Apart" singer wore a black shirt under his coat that said "21 Savage" on it.

When "Rockstar" ended, RHCP began their set alongside Posty and at one point, lead singer Anthony Kiedis pulled an Adam Levine Super Bowl Halftime Show and took his shirt off.