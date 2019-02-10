Childish Gambino Skips Grammys 2019 But Wins Song of the Year and Other Awards

This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

VEVO

Congrats to Childish Gambino, akaDonald Glover!

On Sunday, the hip-hop star and actor won Song of the Year at the 2019 Grammys for his hit "This Is America," marking his third win of the night and fourth overall. He shared the honor with co-songwriter Ludwig Göransson. Neither attended the ceremony. Host Alicia Keys and John Mayer presented the award for Song of the Year and accepted it in Glover's honor.

"Childish!" Keys said, smiling and holding up the Grammy.

For Song of the Year, Glover and Göransson and beat Kendick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars," Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up," Drake's "God's Plan," Shawn Mendes' "In My Blood," Brandi Carlile's "The Joke," ZeddMaren Morris and Grey's "The Middle" and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born song "Shallow."

Last week, Glover and Göransson attended a Grammy party that the latter hosted threw in Los Angeles. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Before the 2019 Grammys began, the Recording Academy announced that Childish Gambino won the awards for Best Music Video and Best Rap/Sung Performance for "This Is America." He was nominated for a total of five Grammys this year, including four for "This Is America."

Prior to this year, he had won one Grammy, in 2018.

The 2019 Grammy Awards were held at Los Angeles' Staples Center and aired live on CBS.

Check out a full list of 2019 Grammy Award winners.

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

