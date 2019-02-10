Childish Gambino Skips Grammys 2019 But Wins Song of the Year and Other Awards

Congrats to Childish Gambino, akaDonald Glover!

On Sunday, the hip-hop star and actor won Song of the Year at the 2019 Grammys for his hit "This Is America," marking his third win of the night and fourth overall. He shared the honor with co-songwriter Ludwig Göransson. Neither attended the ceremony. Host Alicia Keys and John Mayer presented the award for Song of the Year and accepted it in Glover's honor.

"Childish!" Keys said, smiling and holding up the Grammy.

For Song of the Year, Glover and Göransson and beat Kendick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars," Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up," Drake's "God's Plan," Shawn Mendes' "In My Blood," Brandi Carlile's "The Joke," Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey's "The Middle" and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born song "Shallow."

Last week, Glover and Göransson attended a Grammy party that the latter hosted threw in Los Angeles.