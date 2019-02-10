Childish Gambino Skips Grammys 2019 But Makes History With Major Win

Congrats to Childish Gambino, akaDonald Glover!

On Sunday, the hip-hop star and actor won Song of the Year at the 2019 Grammys for his hit "This Is America," which is the first rap song to win the prestigious award in Grammy history. He also won three other awards, including Record of the Year.

The now five-time-Grammy winner shared the honor for Song of the Year with co-songwriter Ludwig Göransson. Glover did not attend the ceremony. Host Alicia Keys and John Mayer presented the award and accepted it in Glover's honor.

"Childish!" Keys said, smiling and holding up the Grammy.

For Song of the Year, Glover and Göransson and beat Kendick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars," Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up," Drake's "God's Plan," Shawn Mendes' "In My Blood," Brandi Carlile's "The Joke," Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey's "The Middle" and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born song "Shallow."

Last week, Glover and Göransson attended a Grammy party that the latter hosted threw in Los Angeles.