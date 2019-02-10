Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus Are Our Favorite New Team Up at 2019 Grammys

Sun., Feb. 10, 2019

Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, 2019 Grammys

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Who knew a Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus team up was something we needed so badly?

The duo had already performed "Islands in the Stream" at a pre-Grammys MusiCares event honoring Dolly Parton, and they took the stage together once again during the Grammys to perform Mendes' "In My Blood." They even coordinated their black sleeveless outfits, for which we must say thank you

Shawn started the performance at a piano covered in fog, which was already plenty for us, but then he made his way to the main stage and introduced Cyrus and took the whole thing to another level. 

With Shawn on electric guitar, they turned the song into a duet, and sparks shot down from the ceiling and basically they just turned an already great song into an even better song that we're absolutely going to need a recording of. Could we get a Shawn Mendes/Miley Cyrus tour? Concert special? A book of the behind-the-scenes pics they've been posting on Instagram? Really anything, honestly. 

"In My Blood" is nominated for Song of the Year tonight, and Shawn's self-titled album was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. 

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

