Michelle Obama Is the True Rock Star During 2019 Grammys Surprise Appearance

"From the Motown records I wore out on the south side to the Who Run the World songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story and I know that's true for everybody here," the former First Lady shared. "Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves share ourselves: Our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys."

She continued, "It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters, every story within every voice, every note within every song. Is that right, ladies?"

But the Becoming author wasn't the only one with a few inspiring words for the audience and viewers at home. "They said I was weird, that may look, my choices, my sound, that it wouldn't work. But music told me not to listen to them," Lady Gaga shared. "Music took my ears, took my hands, my voice and my soul and it led me to all of you and to my little monsters who I love so much."