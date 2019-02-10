Michelle Obama Is the True Rock Star During 2019 Grammys Surprise Appearance

It's a night of surprises at the 2019 Grammys.

Soon after an epic opening number from Camila Cabello, host Alicia Keys took to the stage to welcome everyone to music's biggest night.

But before moving on to the next performance, The Voice alumna had a trick up her sleeves.

"So let's just be honest. This is a celebration and y'all didn't think I was coming out here by myself did you?" she asked the crowd inside Staples Center. "So can I bring some of my sisters out here tonight?"

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith and First Lady Michelle Obama appeared on stage to share just how powerful music can be.

"From the Motown records I wore out on the south side to the Who Run the World songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story and I know that's true for everybody here," the former First Lady shared. "Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves share ourselves: Our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys."

She continued, "It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters, every story within every voice, every note within every song.  Is that right, ladies?"

But the Becoming author wasn't the only one with a few inspiring words for the audience and viewers at home. "They said I was weird, that may look, my choices, my sound, that it wouldn't work. But music told me not to listen to them," Lady Gaga shared. "Music took my ears, took my hands, my voice and my soul and it led me to all of you and to my little monsters who I love so much."

After receiving a standing ovation, the ladies headed off stage but not before a few more special words from Alicia.

"What is better than this? There is nothing better than this," she proclaimed. "Tonight, we celebrate the greatness in each other, all of us, through music."

And now, let's keep this party started.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
