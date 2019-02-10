Pink's Daughter Presents Her With a Homemade Grammy After Singer Loses at 2019 Awards

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pink, 2019 Grammys

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Pink is always a winner at her house!

The three-time Grammy-winning singer was nominated for one 2019 Grammy, for Best Pop Vocal Album for Beautiful Trauma. The Recording Academy announced hours before Sunday's ceremony that Ariana Grande received the honor.

Pink later posted on her Instagram page a photo of her and husband Carey Hart's eldest of their two children, daughter Willow, 7, holding up a giant, tinfoil-covered, Grammy-shaped award.

"Thanks Kids:) my favorite kind of award," the singer wrote.

Pink, who has been nominated for a Grammy 20 times, had predicted that she would not win the 2019 award.

She joked on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last week that every time she loses out on a Grammy, her husband makes her a tinfoil one.

"And so, this will be my 17th tinfoil Grammy on Sunday," she said.

Photos

Pink's Greatest Live Performances

"I think it's kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination," Pink tweeted on Sunday.

Pink, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

 "I'm always honored to be included," she said. "Now to get this sick baby in the bathtub. Congrats to all the nominees! Have fun tonight."

The 2019 Grammys were held in Los Angeles' Staples Center and aired live on CBS.

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pink , Celeb Kids , 2019 Grammys , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and More Stars We Really Missed at the 2019 Grammys

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Are Couple Goals at 2019 Grammy Awards

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Kacey Musgraves Says "Life Is Tumultuous Right Now" While Tearfully Accepting Album of the Year at Grammys

This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

Childish Gambino Wins Record of the Year for "This Is America" at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Isn't There to Receive the Award

Lady Gaga, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Cardi B and Lady Gaga Instantly Become Besties After Finally Meeting at the 2019 Grammys

Aretha Franklin

Fantasia Barrino, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams Perform Moving Aretha Franklin Tribute at 2019 Grammys

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammy Awards, 2019 Grammys, Show

Alicia Keys' Best Moments Hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.