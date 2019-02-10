Robin Thicke, Ricky Martin and More Celebs Brought Their Kids to the 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:07 PM

Robin Thicke, Grammys, Celeb Kids

Instagram

The 2019 Grammys are a family affair for a few celebs tonight. 

Ricky Martin, Robin Thicke, and more celebs brought their kids (or even their entire families) along with them on the red carpet at the Staples Center for what's got to be the coolest family outing there could be. 

Martin was accompanied by son Matteo Marlin and posted about the night on Instagram with the caption, "Cool cat for a date at The Grammys!!!" 

Thicke brought along his eight year-old son Julian and posted about the "Thicke boys!" "Grammys here we come," he wrote

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Patton Oswalt, Pete Wentz, Beck and more celebs also brought their kids along as well. Nominee Oswalt didn't post from the red carpet, but he did capture daughter Alice with a friend taking a food break "inbetween shows." 

Scroll down for all the celebs with their kids! 

Robin Thicke, Grammys, Celeb Kids

Instagram

Robin Thicke and Julian Thicke

"Thicke Boys! Grammys here we come," Robin Thicke said on Instagram. 

Ricky Martin, Matteo Martin, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Celeb Kids

Francis Specker/CBS

Ricky Martin and Matteo Marlin

"Cool cat for a date at The Grammys!!!" Martin wrote on Instagram

Saint Lazslo Wentz, Pete Wentz, Marvel Jane Wentz, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Celeb Kids

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pete Wentz, Saint Lazslo Wentz, Marvel Jane Wentz, and Meagan Camper

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz brought the whole fam for quite a black and white moment. 

Article continues below

Beck, Tuesday Hansen, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Celeb Kids

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beck and Tuesday Hansen

Beck, nominated for multiple awards tonight for the album Colors, brought along his daughter Tuesday for the celebration. 

Patton Oswalt, Alice Rigney Oswalt, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Celeb Kids

Francis Specker/CBS

Patton Oswalt and Alice Rigney Oswalt

Oswalt, who's nominated for best comedy album, brought daughter Alice along as his date. 

Rhonda Ross, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Celeb Kids

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick

Diana Ross' daughter and grandson clearly had a good time posing on the carpet together. 

Article continues below

Lucy Kalantari, Darius Kalantari 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Celeb Kids

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Lucy Kalantari and Darius Kalantari

Lucy Kalantari and son Darius Kalantari have a lot to celebrate, since Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats just won the Grammy for Best Children's Music Album. 

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

