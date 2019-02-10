Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Are Engaged: See Her Ring

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:04 PM

MELISSA BENOIST, CHRIS WOOD

How is this for super news? 

Congratulations are in order for Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood as the Supergirl co-stars-turned-real-life-couple revealed they are engaged on Sunday, posting the "happiest" news on their Instagram accounts. 

"yes yes yes it will always be yes," Benoist captioned a photo of Wood kissing her on the cheek, with her stunning engagement ring on full display. 

Wood shared the same photo, using the simple caption: "The happiest."

The CW stars first met on the set of Supergirl, when Wood, 30, joined the cast as Mon-El, a love interest for Kara Danvers, Benoist's character. And it seems like their on-screen romance eventually lead to an epic love story in real-life.

Wood shared another photo of the couple attending a wedding, expressing his excitement over their impending nuptials. 

Benoist, 30, was previously married to her Glee co-star Blake Jenner. After exchanging vows in 2013, Benoist filed for divorce in late 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in December 2017.

News of Benoist and Wood's romance broke after they were spotted engaging in some PDA on the beach during a trip to Cancún, Mexico in March 2017. The actors "kissed passionately several times" and "appeared to be in their own world," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They didn't appear to care who watched their passionate embraces."

Congrats to the newly engaged super-couple!

