EXCLUSIVE!

Alessia Cara Still Isn't Over the Feeling of Hearing Her Songs Played on the Radio

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Alessia Cara may be a Grammy winner, but that doesn't mean that she's used to what it feels like when her new music drops.

The "Trust My Lonely" singer spoke with E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 61st Grammy Awards, where she'll be presenting, and she opened up about what it's like when the music she's spent months working on in the studio goes public in the biggest way possible.

"It's so strange. it's such a crazy thing," she said, talking about seeing the fan reaction to her sophomore album Growing Pains, released in late 2018. "It's like sending your kid to school for the first time or something on the bus or something like that. Even hearing them on the radio for the first time or hearing them on streaming apps or whatever, it sounds different almost. It's like, 'Why does it sound different here or on the radio?' Something about it changes."

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

While Cara didn't earn any nominations at this year's ceremony, she took home the coveted Best New Artist trophy at last year's ceremony. And it was a culmination of years and years of practice in the shower, of all places.

"That was what I would do in my shower," she admitted. "Just, 'I'd like to thank the Academy' with songs that didn't exist yet."

LOL!

To see Cara take the stage at the 2019 Grammys, be sure to tune in when music's biggest night kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and More Stars We Really Missed at the 2019 Grammys

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Kacey Musgraves Says "Life Is Tumultuous Right Now" While Tearfully Accepting Album of the Year at Grammys

This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

Childish Gambino Wins Record of the Year for "This Is America" at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Isn't There to Receive the Award

Lady Gaga, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Cardi B and Lady Gaga Instantly Become Besties After Finally Meeting at the 2019 Grammys

Aretha Franklin

Fantasia Barrino, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams Perform Moving Aretha Franklin Tribute at 2019 Grammys

Dua Lipa, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Dua Lipa Becomes the Second Person Cut Off Mid-Speech at the 2019 Grammys After Best New Artist Win

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Cardi B Holds Back Tears as She Makes History With Best Rap Album Win at 2019 Grammys

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.