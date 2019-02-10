Lady Gaga Is Heading Into the 2019 Grammys With 2 Wins Already Under Her Belt and She's Just So Excited

Lady Gaga is in her element at the 2019 Grammys.

The A Star Is Born phenom is busy taking the movie world by storm this awards season, but tonight it's all about Gaga's first love—music!

She finds herself nominated in an impressive five categories, with "Shallow"—the wildly popular breakout hit from A Star Is Born—up for Song and Record of the Year, as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Before the show officially began, the Recording Academy announced she had won Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Shallow" and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)."

So with a total of 24 nominations and eight Grammy wins under her belt, is Gaga feeling the pressure this time around?

Not quite.

"I'm just so excited, I can't believe it," she told Ryan Seacrest reacting to the wins she'd already racked up.