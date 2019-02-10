Dolly Parton Reveals Why She Gets Up Every Day With "New Dreams" at 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 4:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dolly Parton, MusiCares Person of the Year 2019, Pre-Grammys Party

Steve Granitz/Getty Images for NARAS

It's Dolly Parton's world and we're all just living in it.

The 73-year-old multi-hyphenate who has been honored with numerous awards and titles was named the MusicCares person of the year. At the ceremony, a number of singers sang her famous songs, including Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes, and Parton told Ryan Seacrest she "had such a wonderful time hearing all these people sing my songs."

"It's so exciting," Parton said at the 2019 Grammys.

The big surprise for her at MusicCares came when Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris surprised Parton at the ceremony. The three previously collaborated in the 1980s with Trio.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

With the MusicCares honor, numerous hall of fame inductions, nine Grammys and numerous other special awards, Parton said they're all important and "they built a wonder life for me."

However, the one that really stands out, she said, is becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry, because it was something she dreamed about as a young child.

Now, she's got Dollywood, her own theme park, two Oscar nominations, six Golden Globes nominations and so much more. So, does she wake up still content with being Dolly Parton?

"I get up every day with new dreams and I know I have work to do…I've dreamed myself into a corner, so I've got to be responsible for all of that," Parton said.

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dolly Parton , 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Music , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammy Awards, 2019 Grammys, Show

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the Grammy Awards

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and More Stars We Really Missed at the 2019 Grammys

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Kacey Musgraves Says "Life Is Tumultuous Right Now" While Tearfully Accepting Album of the Year at Grammys

This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

Childish Gambino Wins Record of the Year for "This Is America" at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Isn't There to Receive the Award

Lady Gaga, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Cardi B and Lady Gaga Instantly Become Besties After Finally Meeting at the 2019 Grammys

Aretha Franklin

Fantasia Barrino, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams Perform Moving Aretha Franklin Tribute at 2019 Grammys

Dua Lipa, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Dua Lipa Becomes the Second Person Cut Off Mid-Speech at the 2019 Grammys After Best New Artist Win

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.