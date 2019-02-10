EXCLUSIVE!

Pusha T Talks About Making His Nominated Album with Kanye West on the Grammy Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 4:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pusha T

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Pusha T was ready to celebrate at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The performer's album, Daytona, is nominated for Rap Album at the ceremony but he knew from the start that it was a special project. 

The 41-year-old musician traveled with Kanye West to Utah to create the iconic album.

"We went to Utah. Me and Kanye went to Utah to actually work on the album. Just secluded, tucked away. He liked to call it a therapy session. I knew from that moment that it was going to be special," he told E! News.

The artist was previously nominated at the Grammys for his collaboration, "Like I Love You" with Clipse and Justin Timberlake and his song, "Mercy" with West, Big Sean and 2 Chainz.

He also bonded with Giuliana Rancic over their shared love for his own hometown of Bethesda, Maryland which is where the E! host grew up. He also gave a special shout out to his friends and family in Virginia before heading inside for the ceremony.

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Awards , Red Carpet , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Is Still Not Over Her Mom's Reaction to 2019 Grammys Nomination

Camila Cabello, Grammys, GIF

See All the Best Glambot Moments From the 2019 Grammys

Bebe Rexha, 2019 Grammy Awards

Bebe Rexha Makes Breathtaking Fashion Statement at 2019 Grammys After Designers Called Her ''Too Fat''

Miguel, Nazanin Mandi

Miguel Played His Own Music at Wedding to Nazanin Mandi, But Just "the Proper" Songs

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Miley Cyrus Walks the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet In This Daring Yet Sexy Look

Camila Cabello Has Her "Whole Squad" at 2019 Grammys

Bebe Rexha, 2018 CMA Awards

Bebe Rexha Hopes "Meant to Be" Will Open New Doors for Her After 2019 Grammys

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.