Mac Miller's Mom Attends 2019 Grammys With Cazzie David in Honor of His Posthumous Nomination

Five months after his death, Mac Miller's family is attending the 2019 Grammys on his behalf.

The rapper, who tragically passed away from a drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018, is nominated posthumously in the Best Rap Album category for his fifth and final studio album, Swimming. Miller earned his first-ever Grammy nomination exactly three weeks after news of his passing shocked the music industry and world alike.

Miller's beloved mother, Karen Meyer, attended the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday evening in his honor. By Karen's side was Cazzie David, the ex-girlfriend of Pete Davidson, who made headlines when they're friendship was revealed. She appeared in a photo posted to Cazzie's Instagram Stories, where Karen posed alongside Kelly Clancy.

"It's still a relatively new friendship, and primarily limited to social media, but Cazzie and Karen think very highly of each other," a source previously told E! News. "Cazzie reached out to Karen with her condolences after Mac died and since then she and Karen have been exchanging messages."

"Through their chats the two have discovered they have much more in common than just Mac, Ariana and Pete," the insider adds. "Karen thinks Cazzie is an intelligent and sweet person."