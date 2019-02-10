Bebe Rexha Hopes "Meant to Be" Will Open New Doors for Her After 2019 Grammys

It's going to be a night to remember for Bebe Rexha.

With the 2019 Grammys just hours away, the 29-year-old will soon find out if she's the winner of Best New Artist. In addition, the singer was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance thanks to her "Meant to Be" collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, however Dan + Shay won that award before the ceremony telecast started.

But before the awards are handed out, Bebe appeared on the red carpet and shared just how excited she was at what's to come, especially after "Meant to Be" opened her up to new genres of music and fans.

"I hope so, ‘cause I hate being stuck in a box," she told Ryan Seacrest about making music after the success of her Grammy nominee. "To me, I just wanted to make changes and have fun…I don't want to do the same thing, make pop songs that pop girls are supposed to make, I just want to make whatever I feel."