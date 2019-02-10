Chris Cornell Posthumously Wins Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 4:01 PM

Chris Cornell

Casey Curry/Invision/AP

Chris Cornell's legacy lives on. 

The artist, who committed suicide on May 18, 2017, has won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards. He won for his performance of the song "When Bad Does Good."

His family attended the award show in his honor, with his daughter Toni paying tribute to her father by wearing a white t-shirt with his image on it. His wife Vicky Cornell and son Christopher were also in attendance and they all walked the carpet together. 

Christopher and Toni were also on hand to accept the award in place of their late father. Together they ascended the stage, while holding hands. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

In January, artists across Hollywood gathered to honor the former Soundgarden and Audioslave lead singer at the "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" benefit concert. Stars like Miley CyrusChris Stapleton and more performed, as well as Conrell's daughter. Toni and Ziggy Marley sang his song "Redemption Song."

Cornell was nominated for 16 Grammys over his career and won two.

To see the full list of tonight's winners, which will be updated throughout the evening, check out the list here!

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

