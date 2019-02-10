Taylor Swift Spotted at 2019 BAFTAs After-Party With Joe Alwyn

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 4:00 PM

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Taylor Swiftwas a no-show, as expected, at the 2019 Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday but did make a low-key appearance with her boyfriend Joe Alwynafter the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

The English actor walked the red carpet at the latter ceremony alone. He stars in The Favourite, which won seven BAFTAs, including Outstanding British Film of the Year. Swift was later spotted with him at a post-awards dinner party.

"SUPER CUTE!" The Sun's executive editor Dan Wootton wrote on Instagram, along with a few photos of the two. "Taylor Swift just snuck into the #eebaftas dinner and was very affectionate with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn on The Favourite table next door. The most affectionate they've been yet. #taylorswift."

Swift and Alwyn have been dating for at least a year and a half. While the two have been spotted at celebrity events, they have yet to walk a red carpet together. They were last photographed together late last week, at a pub in northern London.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

E! News had recently learned that Swift would not attend the 2019 Grammys because she was in London, filming. She is playing Bombalurina in the upcoming movie adaptation of the hit musical Cats.

Swift was nominated for one Grammy award this year—Best Pop Vocal Album for ReputationAriana Grande was announced as the winner in that category hours before the show began. She is also not attending the Grammys due to a disagreement with producers.

Prior to this year, Swift had won 10 Grammys and was nominated for 31.

