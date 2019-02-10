Taylor Swift Spotted at 2019 BAFTAs After-Party With Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swiftwas a no-show, as expected, at the 2019 Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday but did make a low-key appearance with her boyfriend Joe Alwynafter the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

The English actor walked the red carpet at the latter ceremony alone. He stars in The Favourite, which won seven BAFTAs, including Outstanding British Film of the Year. Swift was later spotted with him at a post-awards dinner party.

"SUPER CUTE!" The Sun's executive editor Dan Wootton wrote on Instagram, along with a few photos of the two. "Taylor Swift just snuck into the #eebaftas dinner and was very affectionate with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn on The Favourite table next door. The most affectionate they've been yet. #taylorswift."

Swift and Alwyn have been dating for at least a year and a half. While the two have been spotted at celebrity events, they have yet to walk a red carpet together. They were last photographed together late last week, at a pub in northern London.