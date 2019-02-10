See the Most Outrageous Fashion on the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The Grammy Awards is the Met Gala of awards season, which means celebrities pull out all the stops with their red carpet fashion. Nothing is off limits, and no design is too over-the-top.
Remember when Jennifer Lopez's plunging green Versace dress inspired Google's image search? Or when Lady Gaga arrived at the 2011 Grammy Awards in an egg? Like we said, nothing is off limits.
Not surprisingly, the 2019 Grammys are no different. The biggest musicians are turning heads and stopping traffic as they step in front of the flashing lights.
Saint Heart arrived at the star-studded event wearing a butterfly gown, quite literally. Her floor-length dress featured billowing fabric that looked like a butterfly's wings. Another notable outfit? Andrea Echeverri, who showed up to the awards show looking like a literal Grammy.
It wasn't only women who took fashion risks on the red carpet. Shawn Everett, Ricky Rebel and Fantastic Negrito opted for bold prints and statement-making designs.
The night is only getting started, which means there will be a lot more OMG moments in store.
Performances tonight include, Post Malone, Miley Cyrusand Camila Cabello, who is also opening the awards show with Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Young Thug and Arturo Sandovol.
John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS
Tierra Whack
The Grammy-nominated artist brings bold and bright fashion to the awards show with her rainbow-colored coat and illustrated dress.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Andrea Echeverri
Looking like a literal Grammy Award, Andrea makes a splash on the red carpet with her gold get-up.
Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Shawn Everett
Nothing is off limits for Shawn, who rocks a black asymmetrical quilt, leggings and football-looking pads.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Saint Heart
Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee! Saint Heart opts for a whimsical gown that features a butterfly-like design.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ricky Rebel
Ricky Rebel makes a literal fashion statement, wearing a bedazzled "Make America Great Again" blazer, white pants and mirror-like sunglasses.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Fantastic Negrito
Fantastic Negrito won a Grammy award for Contemporary Blues Album for Please Don't Be Dead. Aside from his win, the singer's vibrant orange outfit is also a knock-out.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Joy Villa
This isn't the first time Joy Villa has worn a pro-Trump ensemble. At the 59th Annual Grammys, the singer wore a "Make America Great Again" dress. This year, she opts for a white and gray gown that features the statement, "Build the Wall," on the back of her dress. She hid her outfit wearing a silver sequins cape and MAGA handbag.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tayla Parx
Tayla Parx brings the pink to the red carpet, wearing an over-the-top pink dress with an assortment of frills.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges is already going home with a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand." He's still nominated tonight for Best R&B Album. The Grammy-winner wears an eccentric yellow suit that pays homage to his roots in Texas.
