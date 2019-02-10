The Backstreet Boys Are Campaigning for Next Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show at the 2019 Grammy Awards

RCA Records
by Billy Nilles | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:58 PM
Hey, NFL, you up?
The Backstreet Boys may be anxiously awaiting the results of their first Grammy nomination in 17 years, but when they spoke with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet ahead of tonight's 61st Grammy Awards, talk turned to another major milestone that the beloved boy band has yet to cross off their bucket list: the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
When G asked the guys if they'd be up for the task should the NFL call with that coveted request following this year's tepidly-received showing from Maroon 5, they made it clear that the answer was an unequivocal and enthusiastic yes.
"You know, give us a call. We might be free," Kevin Richardson said. "It would be an honor, you know. That's a big stage, it's a world stage. It's one of the most viewed events in all-time history of television, so that would be a huge honor."
After Howie Dorough reminded fans that they were a part of pre-game festivities when they were invited to perform the National Anthem in 2001, Brian Littrell added, "Besides winning a Grammy, that's the only thing we haven't done."
The group, which also includes Nick Carter and A.J. McLean, is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at tonight's ceremony, earning the nod for their track "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" off their new album DNA. It's their eighth career nomination and, as Littrell said, stands as their first chance at going home winners.
And while they'd clearly love to win, it's more clear that just being there at this point in the career is something they don't take for granted. "In two months, it'll be 26 years," Richardson said. "To be in the game this long and to be nominated tonight is just special. We're celebrating."
They've got some stiff competition for the win, going up against Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato's "Fall in Line," Tony Bennett and Diana Krall's "S Wonderful," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow," Maroon 5 and Cardi Bs "Girls Like You," Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton's "Say Something," and Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey's "The Middle."
Good luck, guys!
The 2019 Grammy Awards air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!
