Chrissy Teigen Isn't At the 2019 Grammys But She's Having a Great Time Anyway

For once, we're living vicariously through a celeb who's not even at the big award show.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are staying home from the Grammys this year, but that doesn't mean the model/entrepreneur/Twitter comedian isn't having the best time and entertaining us all anyway, with help from "4 wines."

First, after showing off a picture from her teen years and opening up a thread asking for "the most embarrassed you've ever been," Teigen revealed her evening lack of plans with what may go down in history as one of her greatest tweets ever, typo be damned.

"no Grammys for us today. john got and EGOT and egot lazy," she tweeted with a pic of John sound asleep on the couch.