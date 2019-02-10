EXCLUSIVE!

Maren Morris Confesses to Wanting to "Obnoxiously" Quote Steel Magnolias at Dolly Parton Before Grammys Tribute

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Maren Morris, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Sanford Myers/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Maren Morris is "internally freaking out," y'all. But not because she's up for five Grammys. 

No, no, The country singer admitted to Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet  at the 2019 Grammys that she is freaking out over being part of the musical tribute to Dolly Parton, one of her idols. 

"I met her, and I was trying to not quote Steel Magnolias at her, obnoxiously!" she revealed. "Obnoxiously. She's a total pro. She and I are the same height!" 

Also set to take part in the tribute to Parton are Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves and Little Big Town

Photos

Grammys 2019: Instagrams & Twitpics

After the homage was announced, "The Middle" singer took to Twitter to share her excitement, writing, "*D O L L Y dream come true, fully materialized*." 

And Maren, 28, explained to Ryan on the red carpet that Parton was a huge influence for her growing up, saying, "Everything from being a business woman to a songwriter to just being a woman in a man's industry. I think that she's just paved the way for women like me and other artists who are maybe a little weird. I love her so much!" 

Speaking of love, that's what the radio has been feeling for "The Middle," Morris' pop song with Zedd and Grey. After it made its debut at the Grammys last year, the song became a smash hit and was nominated for two awards, including Record of the Year. Talk about full circle!

Obviously hearing 'The Middle' on the radio all year didn't suck, it's been amazing," Maren said. "To come from the country music world and have this moment with Zedd and Grey...it's full circle that it's nominated!"

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News , 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Dolly Parton

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mac Miller, Karen Meyers, Instagram

Mac Miller's Mom Attends 2019 Grammys With Cazzie David in Honor of His Posthumous Nomination

Bebe Rexha, 2018 CMA Awards

Bebe Rexha Hopes "Meant to Be" Will Open New Doors for Her After 2019 Grammys

Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Posthumously Wins Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Spotted at 2019 BAFTAs After-Party With Joe Alwyn

Tierra Whack, 2019 Grammys, Most outrageous outfits

See the Most Outrageous Fashion on the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

BTS, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

BTS Explains Why They Love Their "Terrific" Fans on 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Isn't At the 2019 Grammys But She's Having a Great Time Anyway

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.