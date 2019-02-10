Maren Morris Confesses to Wanting to "Obnoxiously" Quote Steel Magnolias at Dolly Parton Before Grammys Tribute

Maren Morris is "internally freaking out," y'all. But not because she's up for five Grammys.

No, no, The country singer admitted to Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammys that she is freaking out over being part of the musical tribute to Dolly Parton, one of her idols.

"I met her, and I was trying to not quote Steel Magnolias at her, obnoxiously!" she revealed. "Obnoxiously. She's a total pro. She and I are the same height!"

Also set to take part in the tribute to Parton are Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves and Little Big Town.