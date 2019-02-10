Florida Georgia Line Reveals What Really Makes Them Country at the 2019 Grammys

VALERIE MACON / AFP
What makes Florida Georgia Line country? Funny you should ask!
Before tonight's 2019 Grammy Awards kicked off, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley hit the red carpet to celebrate their nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
But before they find out if their song "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha wins big, the guys stopped by Live From the Red Carpet and shared what makes themselves truly country.
"I think my lifestyle from the woods to the water and everywhere in between. It's how you live your life," Brian explained to E! News' Ryan Seacrest exclusively. "Try to be an outdoors man, be a good husband, be a good family man, work my butt off you know what I'm saying? A little bit of everything."
Tyler added, "A little bit of just remembering where we come from as well, you know?"
As for tonight's celebration, the guys still can't believe they are nominated in a category that also includes Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay and Brothers Osborne.
For those wondering how the track came about, we may have to thank Tyler's wife Hayley Hubbard.
"It was the second write of the day," Tyler shared. "Walking home from dinner, I didn't know who Bebe Rexha was or what we were going to write and my wife said, 'Hey, if it's meant to be, it will be.' I said that's a cool title so we took it to the studio and that one fell out of the sky—as we like to say—and it's been a very special song."
Regardless of if they win or lose, Florida Georgia Line will be celebrating tonight and in the coming month. In addition to performing at Spotify's Hot Country Live! concert next week in Los Angeles, the guys are releasing an album titled Can't Say I Ain't Country.
And yes, maybe they'll celebrate with their specialty drink at FGL House in Nashville.
"You got to sip on a little campey if you're at FGL House for sure," Tyler shared when referring to their Old Camp Whiskey. "That's the house whiskey. That's our brand and it's what everybody is sipping on, and, yeah, you got to try it next time you're in town, let us know."
Don't mind if we do!
