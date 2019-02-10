Camila Cabello Makes Grammys 2019 a Total Family Affair

Camila Cabello will be surrounded by her loved ones at the 2019 Grammys, and not just on the red carpet.

The first-time Grammy nominee is set to open the show on Sunday with a performance featuring Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Young Thug and Arturo Sandoval. She attended the ceremony with her parents, sister and grandmother.

"You might see them on stage, actually," Cabello told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.

"The performance is based off of my grandma's childhood," she said. "So basically, she grew up in...like a house full of rooms, and everybody shared a common patio, and there would just be few jam sessions and stuff, and the whole thing is based off of my family, and I have my family in the performance. So I feel very protected."