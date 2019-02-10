EXCLUSIVE!

Camila Cabello Makes Grammys 2019 a Total Family Affair

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Camila Cabello will be surrounded by her loved ones at the 2019 Grammys, and not just on the red carpet.

The first-time Grammy nominee is set to open the show on Sunday with a performance featuring Ricky MartinJ BalvinYoung Thug and Arturo Sandoval. She attended the ceremony with her parents, sister and grandmother.

"You might see them on stage, actually," Cabello told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.

"The performance is based off of my grandma's childhood," she said. "So basically, she grew up in...like a house full of rooms, and everybody shared a common patio, and there would just be few jam sessions and stuff, and the whole thing is based off of my family, and I have my family in the performance. So I feel very protected."

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Cabello, who left Fifth Harmony in late 2016 to start a solo career, has never received a Grammy nod prior to 2019. This year, she was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut solo album Camila and Best Pop Solo Performance for its hit single "Havana." Ariana Grande won in the former category for her album Sweetener, marking her first Grammy win. 

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

This year, Cabello partnered with Mastercard to offer "Priceless experiences that reflect the exclusivity, collaboration and access the partnership will provide, allowing fans to experience Cabello's music like never before." A new commercial featuring the singer will air during the Grammys.

"I did a show with Mastercard Wednesday," she told Seacrest. "And they basically gave two fans surprise tickets to the show. They had never seen me live before. We met them and had a good time, gave them some roses."

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Camila Cabello , Music , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Is Still Not Over Her Mom's Reaction to 2019 Grammys Nomination

Little Big Town, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Too Cute! Little Big Town Reveals Their Kids Want to Start Their Own Band Called Little Big Kids at the 2019 Grammys

Miguel, Nazanin Mandi

Miguel Played His Own Music at Wedding to Nazanin Mandi, But Just "the Proper" Songs

Camila Cabello Has Her "Whole Squad" at 2019 Grammys

Bebe Rexha, 2018 CMA Awards

Bebe Rexha Hopes "Meant to Be" Will Open New Doors for Her After 2019 Grammys

Tierra Whack, 2019 Grammys, Most outrageous outfits

See the Most Outrageous Fashion on the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

BTS, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

BTS Explains Why They Love Their "Terrific" Fans on 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.