See All the Best Glambot Moments From the 2019 Grammys

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:14 PM

Tori Kelly, Grammys

The Grammys is one of the longer-running award shows, but we're not mad about it.

Put the stellar musical performances and unpredictable on-stage moments aside for just one second, because we want to talk about the fashion. If you've seen it before, you know this is a red carpet where stars really let their hair down, step out of the box and just straight up bring it with iconic looks you won't soon forget. On top of that, we've got our E! Glambot set up because we wouldn't want you to experience Tori Kelly's stunning black dress or Zuri Hall's pretty pink number any other way.

Tori Kelly is making a case for the classic black dress.

We don't know about you, but we love a Brothers Osborne red carpet moment.

We've never seen an Eve red carpet look we don't like. 

Yes, G! Giuliana Rancic is killing it, as per usual.

Safe to say Zuri Hall is pretty in pink.

And for everything else Grammys related, click here

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

