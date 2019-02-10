Claudia Brant Wins Best Latin Pop Album at the 2019 Grammys

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:13 PM

Claudia Brant, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS

Claudia Brant is going home with a Grammy tonight! 

On Twitter, the official account for the Grammys announced Brant as the winner for the Best Latin Pop Album category. She won for her notable album, Sincera

Speaking to the The Recording Academy on the red carpet, the Argentinian-born singer said this nomination was special.

"I've been a song writer for my entire life, writing songs for other people," she starts off saying. "This is the first time that I get for an American Grammy, for a record that is mine."

Although, Claudia is going home with a Grammy, the list of nominees in the Best Latin Pop Album category were all incredibly talented. 

She beat out Pablo Alborán for his album PrometoNatalia Lafourcade for her Muses Vol. 2 album, Raquel Sofía for 2:00 AM and Carlos Vives for Vives.

Other notable Latin artists nominated tonight are Luis MiguelJ Balvin,Cardi BBad Bunny and Camila Cabello

Read

The Truth About the 2019 Grammys' Biggest Snubs

Sincera is her sixth album, and it's a meaningful one. 

Claudia Brant, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The show hasn't started yet, but it's going to be full of fun as the "Havana" singer is performing the opening segment of the 2019 Grammys. Plus, Balvin, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval and Young Thug are joining her on stage.

As Bad Bunny says in Cardi B's "I Like It," "This is the new religion, bang, en Latino gang, gang, gang, yeh!"

Without a doubt, the 2019 Grammys are proving to be unforgettable, and the night is just getting started.

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

