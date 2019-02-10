Kacey Musgraves' Night at the 2019 Grammys Kicks Off With Best Country Song Win

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It's going to be a good night for Kacey Musgraves.

Before the 2019 Grammys kicked off on CBS, several categories were announced on The Recording Academy's social media. One of those important awards was Best Country Song.

So who's the winner of this super competitive category? Congratulations are in order for Kacey thanks to her song "Space Cowboy."

The track, which is featured on her album Golden Hour, instantly became a fan-favorite amongst fans thanks to its poignant lyrics relating to a former love.

Kacey's accompanying music video for the song also left country music fans and critics more than impressed.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Earlier in the day, the 30-year-old also learned that she was the winner of Best Country Solo Performance thanks to "Butterflies."

And she still could pick up another trophy for Album of the Year and Best Country Album later in the night. We told you it was going to be a special night.

Fortunately for fans, they will be able to celebrate Kacey's big wins later this year when she hits the road for the extended Oh, What a World tour.

She's also scheduled to perform at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival proving country music absolutely deserves a spot at the popular music and arts festival.

Congratulations Kacey!

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Kacey Musgraves , Grammys , Music , Entertainment , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bebe Rexha, 2018 CMA Awards

Bebe Rexha Hopes "Meant to Be" Will Open New Doors for Her After 2019 Grammys

Tierra Whack, 2019 Grammys, Most outrageous outfits

See the Most Outrageous Fashion on the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

BTS, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

BTS Explains Why They Love Their "Terrific" Fans on 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

Backstreet Boys

The Backstreet Boys Are Campaigning for Next Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor, Delta Air Lines pre-Grammy party

Meghan Trainor Gushes Over Married Life With Daryl Sabara at 2019 Grammys

Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Dan + Shay, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Dan + Shay Listened to Their Wives...And Won a Grammy for "Tequila"

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves Unveils a Sneak Peak of Her New Music Video for ''Rainbow''

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.