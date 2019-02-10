Lady Gaga's Best Pop Solo Performance Win at the 2019 Grammys Is More Than She "Could Ever Dream Of"

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 2:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Grammys are just gaga for Lady Gaga

The 32-year-old pop icon  took home the award Best Pop Performance at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday night, with her song "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" off her Joanne album winning the stacked category.

The other nominees in the category were Beck ("Colors"), Camila Cabello ("Havana [Live]"), Ariana Grande ("God Is a Woman"), and Post Malone ("Better Now"). 

Gaga took to Twitter to acknowledge the big win, which was announced before the official start of the ceremony, and revealed how important the song was for her and her family. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

"A Grammy for Joanne is more than me & my family could ever dream of," Gaga tweeted. "I sang that version in one take, & poured my entire life and soul into it." 

The song was inspired by the singer's late aunt, Joanne Germanotta, who passed away due to complications from lupus before Gaga could ever meet her. 

"I'm very connected to my aunt, Joanne, who died of lupus. It's a very personal thing. I don't want my fans to be worried about me," she told  the UK's Times Online  in 2010, with the interviewer then asking if she'd been tested for the genetic autoimmune disease.  "Yes," she responded, pausing before continuing her thought. "But I don't want anyone to be worried." 

A month later, while speaking with Larry King on CNN that she had tested borderline positive for the disease, but she showed no signs of symptoms and didn't have it at that time.

Gaga was already emotional after winning her first Grammy of the night for Best Song Written For Visual Media along with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt for "Shallow," the hit duet from A Star Is Born.

"I'm not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight. We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night," she tweeted. "I'm in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you."

"Shallow"'s win also marked the first Grammy win for Bradley Cooper, her co-star and director, who was attending the 2019 BAFTA Awards in support of the film. 

Lady Gaga is set to perform during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. 

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Top Stories , Apple News , Lady Gaga

Trending Stories

Latest News
Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Makes Grammys 2019 a Total Family Affair

Alicia Keys, Grammys, Instagram

Check Out the Behind-the-Scenes Moments From Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys & More at the 2019 Grammys: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Grammys Gown

Tori Kelly, Grammys GIF

See All the Best Glambot Moments From the 2019 Grammys

Claudia Brant, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Claudia Brant Wins Best Latin Pop Album at the 2019 Grammys

Kacey Musgraves, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Kacey Musgraves' Night at the 2019 Grammys Kicks Off With Best Country Song Win

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, 2019 Endeavour Fund Awards

Lifetime Is Making a New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Movie

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.