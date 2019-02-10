Grammys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

The biggest names in music are coming together for the 2019 Grammys!

Hosted by 15-time Grammy winner and The Voice alumna Alicia Keys, this year's show will be broadcasted live from the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

Like in previous years, Kendrick Lamar leads the ceremony with eight nominations, including Album of the Year for the Black Panther soundtrack. Drake trails not far behind, with seven nominations for his record-breaking album Scorpion. As for pop superstar Ariana Grande, who just released her highly anticipated fifth studio album Thank U, Next, she received two nominations for her previous album, Sweetener.

Surprises for the night include breakout star Cardi B, who, despite her ineligibility for Best New Artist, scored five nods, including Album and Record of the Year for her chart-topping album Invasion of Privacy.

The night will also see performances by Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus and a performance of Post Malone with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.