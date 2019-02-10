Prince William and Kate Middleton Dazzle at the BAFTA Film Awards 2019

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Date night!
Prince William and Kate Middleton turned heads as they arrived at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday evening at Royal Albert Hall in London. For the special occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a gorgeous white, one-shoulder gown with her hair pulled back.
The royals are in attendance at the ceremony, honoring the year's best work in the film industry, so William, the president of the British Academy Film Awards, can present the Fellowship award.
Among other attendees at the award ceremony include nominees Melissa McCarthy, Olivia Colman, Timothée Chalamet and Amy Adams.
Later on in the ceremony, BlackkKlansman, The Favourite, Green Book, ROMA or A Star Is Born will be announced as the winner of Best Film.
Take a look at all of the arrivals at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards below!
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Luke Evans
The Alienist actor arrives on the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Lily Collins
The actress, who stars in the Les Misérables mini-series, stuns in royal blue on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Richard E. Grant
Grant is nominated for Best Support Actor at the award show.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Barry Jenkins
The director, who is nominated for Adapted Screenplay, is photographed on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
The EE Rising Star Award nominee arrives on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Amy Adams
BAFTA nominee Amy Adams strikes a pose on the red carpet.
avid Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Lucy Boynton
The Bohemian Rhapsody star arrives at the event in London.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Laura Whitmore
The TV presenter hits the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.