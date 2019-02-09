Miley Cyrus Reveals the One Thing She Absolutely Needed at Her Wedding

Here come the...dumplings?

Before Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finally tied the knot late last year, a decade after they first met on the set of the film The Last Song, the bride had but one demand for their wedding.

"Literally, vegan chicken and dumplings," Cyrus told E! News' Justin Sylvester at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring her godmother, Dolly Parton.

"That was my only rider," Cyrus continued. "I would do anything for dumplings. You could add nothing else. I didn't even need a dress; I was trying to wear leggings and a hoodie. I just wanted dumplings, that's all."