Milo Ventimiglia Wears Bra of Honor as Hasty Pudding's 2019 Man of the Year

Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 9:37 AM
Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770
Your favorite TV dad Milo Ventimiglia is following in the footsteps of the likes of fellow hotties Ryan Reynolds and Paul Rudd.
On Friday, the 41-year-old This Is Us actor was honored as the 2019 Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals group. At a roast ceremony on the Cambridge, Massachusetts campus, he wore a decorated bra of honor and received a golden Hasty Pudding Pot and kisses from male performers dressed in drag, as per tradition.
The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, hands out the Man of the Year and Woman of the Year awards annually to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. Bryce Dallas Howard was honored as the 2019 Woman of the Year last month.
The actor had to earn his Pudding Pot by completing tasks such as singing Fergie's "Big Girls Don't Cry" (he starred in the music video), giving a lap dance in order to compete for the title of Sexiest Man Alive, and to rap the entirety of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.
Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770
Past recipients of the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year Award include Reynolds, Rudd,Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?