This Pair of Uggs Is 40% Off Right Now

We can't help ourselves, we love Uggs.

If you're anything like us, you're always on the lookout for when they go on sale. They're so darn comfortable and warm (did we mention warm?) that we don't mind paying full price for a pair. But that being said, Uggs are expensive so when a pair does go on sale we are here for it.

Enter your new favorite winter footwear: The Ugg Ingalls Boots, currently reduced from $225 to $134.99. You read that right, that's 40% off a serious pair of harsh weather resistant boots.