Bikini Baby, Nashville Lady: See Kristin Cavallari's Best Bikini Moments Ahead of Season 2 of Very Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari might live in Nashville, Tennessee which isn't exactly a beachy destination, but that hasn't stopped her from living a lot of her life in a bikini.
After spending her high school days in Laguna Beach, California and then moving to Los Angeles for a while, the Very Cavallari star has become one of those stars that you often see in a bathing suit and one that you always turn to for inspiration on what to wear on your beach vacation.
Despite being born in Colorado and looking good in layers—as she proved during her time in Chicago while husband Jay Cutler was the quarterback for the Bears—and managing to make any season her season when it comes to style, bikinis could be argued as Cavallari's best fashion staple.
Seriously, the cookbook author and mother of three knows how to rock a tiny bikini no matter what time of year and we should all be taking notes.
The fact that the 32-year-old reality star loves Cabo, and Mexico in general—and she often visits its sandy beaches more than once every year—makes her bathing suit snaps and style a regular occurrence.
Fans of Cavallari's E! reality show have seen first-hand what a Mexico trip with The Hills alum looks like. There's tequila, friend time and endless bikinis to covet.
So, as we countdown until season two of Very Cavallari begins, which finger's crossed will have another Mexican getaway, we're taking a look back at the designer's best bikini moments over the years.
There are a lot to look at which means even though it's the dead of winter you can be inspired to book that spring break trip to the beach, or have a relaxing staycation by the pool with new bathing suits to match courtesy of Cavallari and her rockin' bod.
Trust us, these suits are sexy, sassy and sophisticated which is perfect for anyone who lives life in a bikini or would rather be at the beach all day every day.
Sand Between Friends
To celebrate 2019, Kristin Cavallari jetted off to Cabo with her crew and rocked more than a few sexy bikinis throughout the trip.
Beach Bum
A white bandeau top and stripped ruffle bottoms are a match made in Mexican vacation heaven.
Floating for the Holidays
Nothing says "Christmas" like a stripped bikini and a flamingo float.
Palm Springs or Bust
The Very Cavallari cast showed off their toned bods while filming in Palm Springs in November.
Tropical Time
How do we get to this tropical destination? Asking for a friend.
Girl Talk
Saylor takes after her mom with her great bathing suit style and love of the ocean.
Fun in the Sun
Who doesn't like a good pool float?
Just Beachy
Cavallari mixed and matched her suit while on vacation with the girls in 2018 in one of her favorite places ever...Tulum, Mexico!
White Sand Beach
The cookbook author took her wine to the sand with her and got a cheeky tan line courtesy of this tiny, t-strap bikini.
Kickin' It
"Out of the office," the reality star simply captioned this beach photo from May 2018.
Pool Babies
It's all about the back details with this suit and we are loving it.
Mini Me
Perk of your husband playing for the Miami Dolphins? You get to spend Christmas Eve in a bikini.
Spa Time
The 32-year-old star got some relaxing time in while sipping on coffee in this chic bikini as a part of her girls' trip to Desert Hot Springs in 2017.
Sunny Swing
We are in love with this maroon, textured bikini that Cavallari donned on one of her many beautiful getaways with Cutler.
Salty Waves
The waves were calling and Cavallari of course listened...in Tulum, Mexico. PS: We are big fans of this white hot bathing suit.
Boating With Bae
The lovebirds enjoyed a special trip to Mexico in honor of The Hills star's 30th birthday and Cavallari slayed it with her beach ensemble.
Stop...Coconut Time!
Cavallari took in the scenery in a Prey Swim suit (designed by Audrina Patridge) while celebrating her 30th birthday in January 2017.
Sips in Bali
"It's 5pm somewhere..." Cavallari captioned this picturesque scene from Bali.
Babes in Bikinis
After giving birth to her third child in November 2015, the Uncommon James owner took a beach vacation in April 2016, complete with a stripped suit and her breast pump.
Bumpin'
In June 2015, the former Laguna Beach star showed off her growing baby bump and proved she always looks good in a bikini.
Beachin' With the Boys
Cavallari took in some sun in a black-and-white bikini with her son to kick off spring in 2015.
Beach Strolls
The happy couple escaped the cold and traded in their jackets for beach strolls and bikinis.
A Quick Dip
The reality star gave a peek of her black bikini while on holiday in January 2015.
Babymoon
While pregnant with her second son, Cavallari made time for a little beach vacay with her growing family in 2014 and looked hot in her two-piece suit.
PS: Don't miss season two of Very Cavallari, which begins next month!
