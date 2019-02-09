Investigating the Grammys Magic When Pop and Country Music Collide

Sometimes, pop and country music is meant to be together.

When it comes to the Grammys, pop culture fans know that the star-studded award show always brings unexpected guests together.

But in recent years, artists from two different genres have been creating some music magic that cannot be ignored.

When Sunday night comes around, many eyes will be on a few important categories to see if pop and country music artists come out on top.

For starters, the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination features the talented pairing of Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton's "Say Something." At the same time, Zedd and Maren Morris' hit song "The Middle" may just earn themselves a trophy.