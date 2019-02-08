Zac Efron Healing From Surgery After Tearing His ACL

Zac Efron is on the mend.

The triple threat, who will be gracing the screen next as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, had some shocking news of his own to share on Friday: he tore his ACL.

"I tore my ACL shredding the gnar," he told fans on social media. "But all is good."

The 31-year-old continued, "I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever. Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I'll keep you updated as I heal and progress!"

As the star concluded, "Thanks for all the love and positivity!"