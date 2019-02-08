Danai Gurira Is Reportedly Leaving The Walking Dead

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 12:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Walking Dead

AMC

Danai Gurira is following in the footsteps of Andrew Lincoln

THR reports that Gurira has signed on for just one more season of AMC's The Walking Dead, after which she will likely join Lincoln in the series of movies about Rick Grimes

The actress, who has played Michonne since season three and also starred in last year's Black Panther, will reportedly appear in "a handful of episodes" in season 10 before transitioning to the movies, which makes sense given that that's where Michonne's boyfriend/the father of her child will be...and given the fact that Gurira is now a big-time movie star and part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Photos

Ranking The Walking Dead's Most Important Deaths

Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan both left the series earlier in season nine. Cohan is now starring in an upcoming ABC show Whiskey Cavalier, and Lincoln will be starring in the series of TV movies about his TWD character, an announcement that was made immediately after his final episode aired. 

"It's not the beginning of the end, it's the end of the beginning," said Lincoln in a statement at the time. "And I like the idea that we get to tell a bigger story, maybe with a sort of wider vista. And I've always been interested in what's going on out there, you know, whether or not there is contact with the wider world. I want to know the meta of it all. And I suppose to be able to kind of touch upon that in a contained story for me is a very exciting proposition... Maybe it's the start of a bigger story."

Gurira's character Michonne, a fan-favorite character in both the TV show and comic books, stepped into a leadership position on the series following the departure of Lincoln's Rick Grimes.

In addition to The Walking Dead and Black Panther, Gurira is an accomplished playwright and was nominated for a Tony for writing Eclipsed.

AMC declined to comment. 

The Walking Dead returns Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Walking Dead , Danai Gurira , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Veep

Veep Boss Reveals the "Odd Sort of Benefit" of Julia Louis Dreyfus' Cancer on Final Season

Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries

Paul Wesley Is Married! See the Vampire Diaries Cast Then and Now

Johnny Bananas, The Bachelor

Could The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Be the Next Bachelor?

Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray Cast As Probably Evil Cult Leader on Riverdale

Demi, The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Demi Reveals Her Plans to Take Colton Underwood's Virginity

Dina Lohan

Tamar Braxton's Reaction to Dina Lohan's Lengthy "Catfish" Relationship Is Priceless

Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

What Does Denise Richards Bring to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.