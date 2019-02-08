Chad Michael Murray Cast As Probably Evil Cult Leader on Riverdale

Fri., Feb. 8, 2019

Chad Michael Murray

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"I don't wanna be anything other than an evil dude, running an evil cult." - Chad Michael Murray, probably. 

That's right, One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray has been cast on Riverdale as the so far unseen leader of the Farm, the cult which has clearly brainwashed Alice (Madchen Amick) and currently has possession of all of Betty's (Lili Reinhart) money. 

The official description from The CW reads: "As the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm, Edgar arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town.  Edgar is a charming, handsome guru, but is he hiding a more sinister agenda?" 

Having seen Riverdale before, we're just going to guess that the answer to that question is absolutely

We just can't imagine that the "charismatic" leader of a cult on Riverdale isn't one bad dude, especially considering all the brainwashing and just the general creepiness of everyone involved in the Farm. Plus, there's some creepy baptism happening in next week's episode, per the promo. And as per usual. 

Murray was most recently on Fox's Star, and also starred in the Hallmark Channel movie Road to Christmas. No word yet on exactly when Chad Michael Murray will make his Riverdale debut, but we'll be on the lookout for sure. 

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

