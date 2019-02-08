Surprise! The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley Is Married

Paul Wesley is officially off the market!

E! News has exclusively learned that The Vampire Diaries star and Ines de Ramon are married.

Speculation about the couple's relationship status was sparked earlier this week when photos surfaced of the pair wearing matching rings on that all-important finger.

As it turns out, the duo was able to take a big step in their relationship without anyone knowing—until now!

The pair has yet to walk a red carpet together. And if you think you're going to see the pair all over Instagram, you may be out of luck. Ines' profile is private.