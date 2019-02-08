Here's Why Barbara Palvin Still Hasn't Met Dylan Sprouse's Brother Cole

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 10:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, W Magazine

Alex Lockett for W Magazine

The Suite Life sure is a busy life for the Sprouse brothers.

As many fans know, Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse have come a long way since gaining fame on the Disney Channel. They're all grown up and continue to earn success in an industry that has proven to be a challenge for some child stars.

But as Dylan continues his romance with Barbara Palvin, there's one thing that still needs to be done. Cole has to meet his bro's girlfriend!

"I still haven't met his brother," Barbara shared in W Magazine's digital cover.

But we promise, it's not because there's drama brewing. Instead, there's just not enough time in the day.

Photos

Celebrity Couples We Admire

"Soon," Dylan added. "Cole works in Vancouver. He's a very busy guy."

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, W Magazine

Alex Lockett for W Magazine

Back in July, the couple sparked romance rumors thanks to flirty posts on social media. And while the pair has walked red carpets together and supported each other at events, many fans still don't know too much about the duo.

But for those wondering how their friendship turned into something more, wonder no more!

"He slid into my DMs," Barbara confessed. Dylan added, "She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, ‘Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months."

What took so long?!

"I took my time," she explained. "I knew I wasn't in a good mind-set at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more."

Now eight months into their courtship, it's safe to say the wait was worth it.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cole Sprouse , Dylan Sprouse , Couples , Magazines , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams, Busy Tonight

BFFs Busy Philipps & Michelle Williams Tell Hilarious Stories About Matthew McConaughey, Leonardo DiCaprio & More Hollywood Stars!

Johnny Bananas, The Bachelor

Could The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Be the Next Bachelor?

Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray Cast As Probably Evil Cult Leader on Riverdale

ESC: Princess Eugenie, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

You Can Finally See Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress IRL

Paul Wesley, Ines de Ramon

Surprise! The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley Is Married

Demi, The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Demi Reveals Her Plans to Take Colton Underwood's Virginity

Titanic, Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio

The Real Story Behind One of Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Famous Titanic Scenes

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.